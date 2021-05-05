Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NEV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. 46,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,068. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.