Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:NEV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. 46,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,068. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
