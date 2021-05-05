Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,059. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Get Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.