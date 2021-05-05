Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:JCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,059. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.
About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund
Read More: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.