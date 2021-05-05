Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSE JHB remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 136,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

