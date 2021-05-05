NRG Energy (NRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRG opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

