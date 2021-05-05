Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Decreased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,174,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $86.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

