NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.78% and a negative return on equity of 309.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

