Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 161,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,425. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWN. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

