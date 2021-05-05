Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. 161,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.