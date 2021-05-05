Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.87

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.87 and last traded at $114.67, with a volume of 842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,180. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

