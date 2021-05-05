Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2878 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHYDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.