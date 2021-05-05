Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2878 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
