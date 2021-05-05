Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.60.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Nordson stock opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $153.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.
Nordson Company Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).
