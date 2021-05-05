Nord/LB Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €55.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of VNA opened at €52.60 ($61.88) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.41 and a 200-day moving average of €56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

