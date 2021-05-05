Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

NKRKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NKRKY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $1.0034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

