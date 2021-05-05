Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOAH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Noah stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.46. Noah has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Noah by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Noah by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Noah by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Noah by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

