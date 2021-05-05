NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 7,506 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.5% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in salesforce.com by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,127,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.35. 59,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851,283. The stock has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,850.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,947.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,035 shares of company stock valued at $38,146,927 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

