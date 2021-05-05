NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $29.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $29,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,837,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,411,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after buying an additional 145,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after acquiring an additional 136,064 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,766. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.