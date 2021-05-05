NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $26.04 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 48.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,195,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.83. 221,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. The firm has a market cap of $907.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

