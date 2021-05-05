NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.63. 192,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,093. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

