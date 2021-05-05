NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 18,512 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $297,815,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after buying an additional 386,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 128,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.23.

SBAC stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.91. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,979.20 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.38 and a 200-day moving average of $278.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

