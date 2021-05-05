Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 87,900 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

