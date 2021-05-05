Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,853 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.