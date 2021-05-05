Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novavax by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 88,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Insiders have sold a total of 75,521 shares of company stock worth $16,298,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $180.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.21. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

