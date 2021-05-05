Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $210,338,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,236,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,426,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $2,533,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,743 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

