Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.51 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $93,000.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815.

Shares of TNL opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

