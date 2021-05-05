Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

SGEN stock opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.36.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

