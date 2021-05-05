Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMI opened at $250.91 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $251.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

