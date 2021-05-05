Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Trading Down 0.9%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 11,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 37,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

