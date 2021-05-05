Nick Leschly Sells 444 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $13,386.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,246,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.