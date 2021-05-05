NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Short Interest Update

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 901,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,201. The stock has a market cap of $273.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,899,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 395,366 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 45,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

