NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages expect that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 395,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,543 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.15. 8,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.44.

NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

