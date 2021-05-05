Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $160.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.46. 1,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,367. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total transaction of $193,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $503,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.