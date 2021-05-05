Newton (NEW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Newton has a market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00266897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.37 or 0.01152305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.34 or 0.00722684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,662.11 or 0.99921504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

