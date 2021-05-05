News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. News Co. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

