Newfound Research LLC Sells 596 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.76. 32,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

