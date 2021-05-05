Newfound Research LLC Lowers Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Newfound Research LLC cut its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 72.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. 14,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

