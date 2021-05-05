Newfound Research LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $2,676,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,077,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,296,000 after acquiring an additional 146,295 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,683 shares of company stock worth $18,123,494. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.89. 661,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,875,367. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

