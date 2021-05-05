Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Newell Brands has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,130. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

