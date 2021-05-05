Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.
Newell Brands has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,130. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
