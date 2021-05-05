New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 850 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

