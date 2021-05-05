New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 46,509 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,509 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

