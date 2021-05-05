New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,575 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King increased their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTX stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

