New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,700 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,025,000 after buying an additional 237,983 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

