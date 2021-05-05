New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,269,000 after buying an additional 135,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.