New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $153.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

