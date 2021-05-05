New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Brady worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Brady by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. Brady Co. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

