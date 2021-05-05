New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,541 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Worthington Industries worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOR opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $941,675.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,356,244 shares in the company, valued at $90,990,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

