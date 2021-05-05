New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Earnings on Friday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) will be issuing its Q1 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

