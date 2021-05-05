New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ NFE traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $65.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

