Neurotoken Reaches Market Cap of $7.51 Million (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Neurotoken coin can now be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded up 89.5% against the US dollar. Neurotoken has a market cap of $7.51 million and $9,800.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00087538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00071514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.30 or 0.00845325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.57 or 0.09707949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044107 BTC.

Neurotoken Profile

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Buying and Selling Neurotoken

