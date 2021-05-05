Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Neuronetics updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 39,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,271. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.05.

STIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

