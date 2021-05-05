Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 22,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,247. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.