Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 22,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,247. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.80.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
